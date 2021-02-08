Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth Sells 5,144 Shares

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CI stock traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $206.05. 1,858,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,401. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.62 and a 200 day moving average of $192.28. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $230.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

