CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Insider Sells $453,530.00 in Stock

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of CIT opened at $41.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.61. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $48.93.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. CIT Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,992,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1,323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 736,572 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,498,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CIT Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,845,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,517,000 after purchasing an additional 590,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,250,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CIT shares. TheStreet raised shares of CIT Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CIT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

