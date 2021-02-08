Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,277 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $295,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 88,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,667 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.94 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.04.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.