CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 23,900 Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Optas LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BCS lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

