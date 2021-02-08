CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 875,123 shares of company stock worth $116,314,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $129.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.