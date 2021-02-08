CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 79.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42,646 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $194.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

