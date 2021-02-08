Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,960 ($38.67) target price on the stock.

CKN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,920 ($38.15) to GBX 2,960 ($38.67) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,936 ($38.36).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 2,515 ($32.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,655.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,444.78. Clarkson PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,121.50 ($40.78). The firm has a market cap of £764.65 million and a P/E ratio of -66.71.

In related news, insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, with a total value of £111,500 ($145,675.46).

About Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

