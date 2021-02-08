Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Up 9%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s stock price was up 9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 17,330,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 3,962,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.62.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 327,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 470,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,495 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,419,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 104,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

