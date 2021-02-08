Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.30

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.30 and last traded at $42.99, with a volume of 293140 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.12. The company has a market cap of $712.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

In other news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 258.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 688.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

