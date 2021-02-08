CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Reduced by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CME. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,346,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1,556.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 679,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,590,000 after purchasing an additional 638,009 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $77,780,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in CME Group by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 884,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,939,000 after purchasing an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $68,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock opened at $191.39 on Monday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $225.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.85 and a 200-day moving average of $173.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,226,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,559 shares of company stock worth $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

