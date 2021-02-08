CMS Energy Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMS. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.59.

NYSE:CMS opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 37.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.