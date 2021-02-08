Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $13.29 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.