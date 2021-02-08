CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0133 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $9.45 million and approximately $908,404.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00057649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $494.68 or 0.01127188 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00050292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,540.99 or 0.05789921 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018242 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020934 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token (CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.