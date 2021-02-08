Columbia Banking System, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th.

Columbia Banking System has increased its dividend payment by 27.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Columbia Banking System has a payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of COLB opened at $41.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $19.11 and a 12-month high of $42.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

