Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Wedbush upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,425 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,591 in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after purchasing an additional 90,613 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 249.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.65. 14,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,496. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $112.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $86.40.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

