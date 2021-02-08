Comerica Bank Buys 8,344 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 11,704.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781,150 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,518,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,751,000 after acquiring an additional 319,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,074,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,321 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,827,000 after purchasing an additional 211,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $148.61 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $165.23. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.51. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.