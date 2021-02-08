Comerica Bank Lowers Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 442,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 82,948 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in SLM by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,106,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,382 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SLM by 836.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,653,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050,308 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,628,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in SLM by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,235,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SLM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

