Comerica Bank Purchases 992 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $265.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.29. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. OTR Global raised United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

