Comerica Bank Sells 1,166 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 3rd quarter worth $6,364,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 123,023 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 93,070 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 541,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 52,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price target on Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Argo Group International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $41.31 on Monday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

