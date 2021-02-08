Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $377,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,224,438.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,103. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 114,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,684,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.42. 323,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,845. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $73.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

