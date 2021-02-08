Comparing DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) and Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DENSO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DENSO and Deutsche Wohnen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DENSO $47.41 billion 1.07 $626.51 million $0.40 80.73 Deutsche Wohnen $937.88 million 19.17 $1.71 billion $4.28 11.68

Deutsche Wohnen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DENSO. Deutsche Wohnen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DENSO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DENSO and Deutsche Wohnen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DENSO 0 1 2 1 3.00 Deutsche Wohnen 2 0 4 0 2.33

Profitability

This table compares DENSO and Deutsche Wohnen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DENSO -2.32% -2.94% -1.83% Deutsche Wohnen 145.51% 9.32% 4.20%

Volatility and Risk

DENSO has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Wohnen has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Wohnen beats DENSO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components in Japan. It offers HVAC units, condensers, radiators, water-cooled intercoolers, and bus air conditioners; gasoline and diesel engine management systems, and engine-related products, consisting of gasoline direct injectors, high pressure pumps, variable cam timing systems, exhaust gas sensors, common rail systems, and spark plugs; and oil pressure control valves. The company also provides hybrid and electric car drive systems, power supply and related products, and starting system parts, such as alternators and starters; electric power steering motors, control brake motors, and electric control units (ECUs); windshield wiper systems, power window motors, engine control motors, and blower fans; motor generators and lithium-ion battery packs; cockpit products, such as humanÂ-machine interface control units, meters, head-up displays, air-conditioning panels, and driver status monitors; and connected products and services, including telematics control units, electronic toll collection 2.0 on-board devices, and road-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-vehicle communication devices. In addition, it offers electronic systems, services, and platforms; vision sensors, millimeter-wave radar sensors, sonar sensors, driving-support ECUs, and sensors and ECUs for airbags; electronics products, including powertrain and body ECUs; retrofitted products, such as acceleration control devices; and microelectronic devices comprising power cards, semiconductor sensors, and application specific integrated circuit. Further, the company provides automated modules, vertical articulated and collaborative robots, IoT data servers, barcode and 2D handy terminals, and QR and RFID payment and recognition solutions. Additionally, it offers consulting and cloud services for horticultural facilities, as well as after-sale services; and in-vehicle refrigeration units. DENSO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kariya, Japan.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living. The company manages and markets nursing and residential care homes, as well as provides services for the care of the senior citizens. Deutsche Wohnen SE was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

