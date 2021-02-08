Comparing Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) & i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Roku shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roku and i-CABLE Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $1.13 billion 49.46 -$59.94 million ($0.52) -845.94 i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.39 -$50.65 million N/A N/A

i-CABLE Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Roku and i-CABLE Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 1 7 16 0 2.63 i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roku presently has a consensus price target of $301.35, indicating a potential downside of 31.50%. Given Roku’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Roku is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Roku has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and i-CABLE Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -6.53% -11.15% -5.78% i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Roku beats i-CABLE Communications on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, brand sponsorships, and audience development campaigns; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name, as well as subscription and billing services. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand name; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

