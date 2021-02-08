Comparing So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) & LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get LiveRamp alerts:

This table compares LiveRamp and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44% So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveRamp and So-Young International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 13.89 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -43.10 So-Young International $165.42 million 8.63 $25.38 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LiveRamp and So-Young International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 0 8 0 3.00 So-Young International 0 1 4 0 2.80

LiveRamp currently has a consensus price target of $71.90, indicating a potential downside of 10.20%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.65%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LiveRamp beats So-Young International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.