Comparing TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) & QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST)

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) and QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TriNet Group and QuinStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriNet Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 QuinStreet 0 0 2 0 3.00

TriNet Group currently has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. QuinStreet has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given QuinStreet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than TriNet Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TriNet Group and QuinStreet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriNet Group $3.86 billion 1.35 $212.00 million $2.90 26.88 QuinStreet $490.34 million 2.60 $18.10 million $0.34 70.82

TriNet Group has higher revenue and earnings than QuinStreet. TriNet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuinStreet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TriNet Group and QuinStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriNet Group 7.47% 53.04% 10.65% QuinStreet 6.29% 12.51% 8.58%

Volatility and Risk

TriNet Group has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuinStreet has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of TriNet Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.7% of TriNet Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TriNet Group beats QuinStreet on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, professional services, financial services, life sciences, not-for-profit, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales organization. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc., an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers. It provides its services in various verticals, such as financial services, education, home services, and business-to-business technology. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

