Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,502 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,923,000 after acquiring an additional 123,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,552,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,284,000 after acquiring an additional 129,209 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 839,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 757,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,884 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after acquiring an additional 406,776 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.54. 37,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

