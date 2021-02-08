ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 256,502 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 720,348 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 112,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

COP opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.