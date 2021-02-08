Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $21.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $423,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,609.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

