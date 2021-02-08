Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTTAY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. HSBC raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.48). Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.