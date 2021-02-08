Contrasting Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) and Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Corteva and Scheid Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corteva 4.42% 4.70% 2.72% Scheid Vineyards -22.33% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Corteva and Scheid Vineyards, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corteva 3 7 12 0 2.41 Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corteva presently has a consensus target price of $40.82, indicating a potential downside of 7.01%. Given Corteva’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corteva is more favorable than Scheid Vineyards.

Volatility & Risk

Corteva has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.2% of Corteva shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Corteva shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corteva and Scheid Vineyards’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corteva $13.85 billion 2.36 -$959.00 million $1.43 30.70 Scheid Vineyards $51.03 million 0.26 -$12.87 million N/A N/A

Scheid Vineyards has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corteva.

Summary

Corteva beats Scheid Vineyards on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics. This segment also provides digital solutions that assist farmer decision-making with a view to optimize product selection, and maximize yield and profitability. The Crop Protection segment offers products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease, as well as enhances crop health above and below ground through nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies. This segment provides herbicides, insecticides, below-ground nitrogen stabilizers, and pasture and range management herbicides. It serves agricultural input industry. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Corteva, Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Scheid Vineyards

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. It operates 10 vineyards having 29 varieties of grapes covering approximately 4,200 acres. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

