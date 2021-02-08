Contrasting GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF)

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) and Puhui Wealth Investment Management (NASDAQ:PHCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCM Grosvenor N/A 4.98% 0.09% Puhui Wealth Investment Management N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puhui Wealth Investment Management has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GCM Grosvenor and Puhui Wealth Investment Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GCM Grosvenor 1 0 1 0 2.00 Puhui Wealth Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

GCM Grosvenor presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.84%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GCM Grosvenor and Puhui Wealth Investment Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A $4.28 million N/A N/A Puhui Wealth Investment Management $2.18 million 17.10 -$4.05 million N/A N/A

GCM Grosvenor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puhui Wealth Investment Management.

Summary

GCM Grosvenor beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm focuses on primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, infrastructure, real estate, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and the United Kingdom.

About Puhui Wealth Investment Management

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides third-party wealth management services in the People's Republic of China. The company markets financial products, such as private equity funds, securities investment funds, and private placement bond products to high-net-worth individuals and small and medium enterprises. It also manages funds for individuals and corporate clients, as well as provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

