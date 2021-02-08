Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cooper Tire continues to develop great products with superior design and functionality, which caters to the market demand in all regions. Profitable name-brand tire sales, new product launches and expansion within Original Equipment (OE) channels are expected to bode well. Continued retail penetration is expected to generate significant revenue opportunities. Cooper Tire’s strong balance sheet allows it to tap on to growth opportunities. However, rising coronavirus cases and lockdown restrictions in many countries in Europe are likely to weigh on the tire manufacturer. Also, unfavorable foreign currency translations and tariff woes are likely are adversely impacting the results. Moreover, the firm competes on international, national, and local levels, which could negatively affect its margins. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:CTB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.53. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,773,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,818,000 after acquiring an additional 357,999 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 519.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 291,963 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 274,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 73,184 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

