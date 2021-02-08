Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,573 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10,100.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,244 shares of the airline’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the airline’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,800 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of LUV opened at $50.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.33. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

