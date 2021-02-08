Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth $47,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $16,450,679.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,518,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 339,599 shares of company stock worth $25,868,081. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $85.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $87.97.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.