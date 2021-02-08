CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.63. 1,649,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 3,104,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market cap of $912.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile (NYSE:CXW)

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

