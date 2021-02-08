Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Shares of Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.38. Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25. The firm has a market cap of C$36.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) (CVE:CSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$31.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Corp. (CSO.V) Company Profile (CVE:CSO)

Corsa Coal Corp. operates as a coal mining company. It is involved in mining, processing, and selling metallurgical coal; and exploring, acquiring, and developing resource properties. The company produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

