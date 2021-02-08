Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.16

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.16 and last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 184163 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.03.

CJR.B has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.83.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile (TSE:CJR.B)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

