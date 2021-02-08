COTI One Day Trading Volume Hits $29.78 Million (COTI)

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, COTI has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One COTI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $61.89 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00053122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00172332 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00072175 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059990 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.98 or 0.00211267 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00066925 BTC.

About COTI

COTI’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for COTI is coti.io. COTI’s official message board is medium.com/cotinetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

COTI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.