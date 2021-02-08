Coty (COTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Coty to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Coty stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. Coty has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $12.48.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on COTY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

