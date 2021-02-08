Cowen Raises DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target to $22.00

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

DSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.20.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $16.49 on Friday. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.11 million, a P/E ratio of -68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that DSP Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul sold 20,430 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,514.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,847 shares of company stock worth $1,110,066. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DSP Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,567,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 52,684 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in DSP Group by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DSP Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 73,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DSP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

