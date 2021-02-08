Cowen Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $216.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $191.00 to $216.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.93.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $105.80 and a twelve month high of $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

