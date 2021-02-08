Cowen Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.