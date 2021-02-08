Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cut to “Hold” at Truist

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $156.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (down previously from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.22.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $147.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.02 and a 200 day moving average of $127.72. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $646.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.07 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 316.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.