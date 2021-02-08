Cream Finance Price Hits $261.19 (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Cream Finance token can now be bought for $261.19 or 0.00566104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $39.16 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Cream Finance Token Trading

Cream Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

