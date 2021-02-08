Creative Planning Acquires 1,808 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Creative Planning boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

HE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $34.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $641.43 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.