Creative Planning Acquires 65 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $377.23 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.59 and a 1 year high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.96.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.