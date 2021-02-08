Creative Planning Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $5,402,543.22. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,681,727. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

