Creative Planning Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,019 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PE. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 9,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PE opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $18.29.

PE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Johnson Rice lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.39.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

