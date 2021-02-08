Creative Planning Purchases 1,361 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of Knowles worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 102.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 197,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Knowles by 5.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Knowles by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 202,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter worth $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

NYSE KN opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $21.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.