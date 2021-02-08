Creative Planning Sells 220 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Southern Copper by 860.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,092,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,363,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,745,000 after purchasing an additional 357,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 631.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 691,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,308,000 after purchasing an additional 596,986 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 644,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 720.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after purchasing an additional 482,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $86,656.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,043,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,827,511.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 899,664 shares of company stock worth $52,794,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.44.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $71.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $72.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

