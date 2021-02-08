Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.50 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.50 ($2.94) price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €1.55 ($1.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €2.20 ($2.59).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

